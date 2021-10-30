Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 296.9% from the September 30th total of 340,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTH stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.86. 1,058,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,345. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. Pershing Square Tontine has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

