Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.24 Per Share

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Persimmon in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $74.67 on Friday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.99.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

