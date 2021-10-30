Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $24.67 Average PT from Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.