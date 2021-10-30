PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PTR. UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PetroChina from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetroChina from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PetroChina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.78.

NYSE PTR opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetroChina will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.789 per share. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is presently 246.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

