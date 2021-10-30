PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the September 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 23.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Several analysts have commented on PHAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PHAS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. 283,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,430. The company has a market cap of $180.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.59. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $9,861,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,486,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,595,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 297,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 603,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 282,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.