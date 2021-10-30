Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.95-1.98 EPS.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.