Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The company has a market cap of $743.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.87. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345 in the last three months. 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

