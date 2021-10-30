Piper Sandler Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $101.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.87. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

