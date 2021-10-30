Piper Sandler Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,300.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $734.55.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,114.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $800.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $707.81. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 580.21, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $1,115.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,597 shares of company stock valued at $84,508,067. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.