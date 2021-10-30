Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for AGNC Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.61. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

AGNC opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in AGNC Investment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

