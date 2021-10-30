Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Up 182.5% in October

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 182.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE PICC opened at $9.80 on Friday. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Get Pivotal Investment Co. III alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Pivotal Investment Co. III as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.