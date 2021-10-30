Pizza Reaches One Day Volume of $212,673.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $212,673.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002665 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.09 or 0.00148080 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.75 or 0.00617367 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 366.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

