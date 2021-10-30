Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.86.

PAGP stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

