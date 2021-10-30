PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,115,222 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,810.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 116.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 124.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $4,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLBY traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 517,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,720. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.