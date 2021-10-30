Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT Lowered to $105.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.29.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.19. Plexus has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 25.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after buying an additional 448,141 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after buying an additional 122,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 756,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,184,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

