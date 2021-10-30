PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 388,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

