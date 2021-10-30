Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,519,290 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,519,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 9.27% of Payoneer Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,399,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $39,660,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,578,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $19,809,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $18,758,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.10. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

