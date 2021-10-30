Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $29,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 54.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $524,386. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.