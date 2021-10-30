Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 278,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,732,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.63% of Carter’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 45.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after buying an additional 538,330 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Carter’s by 19.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 40.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after buying an additional 174,956 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at about $245,000.

Carter’s stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

