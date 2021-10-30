Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 445,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -189.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

