Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $21.62 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,286 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Electronic Arts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,074,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 132.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA opened at $140.25 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,789,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

