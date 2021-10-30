Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 457,100 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 896,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $24,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.