Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,377,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

TAK opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TAK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

