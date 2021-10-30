Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Polaris has increased its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Polaris to earn $10.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

PII stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris has a 12 month low of $88.77 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.63.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

