Polkamon (PMON) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Polkamon coin can now be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkamon has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Polkamon has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00071329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00095863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,867.89 or 1.00256102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.03 or 0.06979483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00023122 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

