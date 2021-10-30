Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,712,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Potbelly worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,415,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at $2,406,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

PBPB stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Potbelly Co. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $170.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 385.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

