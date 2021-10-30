PotCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,953.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $5,953.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,638.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.46 or 0.07027244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.00312257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.66 or 0.00953405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00086004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.38 or 0.00430544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.51 or 0.00263655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.17 or 0.00246877 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,956,094 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.