Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.21. 560,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,156. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average of $89.91.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $34,869.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $186,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,093 shares of company stock worth $2,220,854. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Power Integrations stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,782 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Power Integrations worth $29,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

