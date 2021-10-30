Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Power Integrations updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 560,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,156. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average is $89.91.
In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,013 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,854. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on POWI. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
