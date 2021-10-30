Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Power Integrations updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 560,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,156. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average is $89.91.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,013 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,854. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Power Integrations stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Power Integrations worth $29,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on POWI. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.