PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PREKF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

