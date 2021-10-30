PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.78.

TSE PSK opened at C$15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.91. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.89 and a 1-year high of C$16.48.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

