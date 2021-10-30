Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $46.82

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.82, but opened at $44.60. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $44.52, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $588.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.18.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

