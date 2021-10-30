Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report sales of $51.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.70 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $47.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $195.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $197.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $209.72 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $213.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

PFBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 74,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.33. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

