Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PHP. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 175.33 ($2.29).

PHP stock opened at GBX 153.60 ($2.01) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.12. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

