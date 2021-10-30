Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

PRIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Primoris Services stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $41.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,195,000 after acquiring an additional 611,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,099,000 after acquiring an additional 588,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after acquiring an additional 408,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 1,988.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 305,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,921,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

