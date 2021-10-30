Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 41.0% in October

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the September 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of USMC opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

