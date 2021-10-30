Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 397.1% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMGM stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Priveterra Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

