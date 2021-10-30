Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

USMV opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.32. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

