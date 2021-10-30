Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.13. The stock has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

