Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $233,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $425,789,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,369,000 after buying an additional 623,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL stock opened at $324.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $347.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

