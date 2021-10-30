ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OTLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Outlook Therapeutics Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

