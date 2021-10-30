ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,708 Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 59,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 174,698 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFI opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $225.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.19.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

