ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth $83,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 159.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNED opened at $10.38 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $535.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.44.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $240.79 million for the quarter.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $152,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNED. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

