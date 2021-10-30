ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

