Prothena (PRTA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Prothena to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93.

In related news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,450. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prothena stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Prothena worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of several research reports. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

