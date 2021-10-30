Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $63.51 and last traded at $63.88, with a volume of 9546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.

The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRLB. Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth $1,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 307.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares during the period.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

