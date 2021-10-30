Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Provident Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $326.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

