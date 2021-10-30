Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PVBC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,945. The company has a market capitalization of $326.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.11. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

