PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

PS Business Parks has raised its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PS Business Parks has a dividend payout ratio of 107.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Shares of PSB stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,450. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average of $156.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $110.67 and a twelve month high of $181.89.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PS Business Parks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of PS Business Parks worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

