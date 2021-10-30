PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Shares Down 0.8%

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.10. 6,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 25,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADOOY)

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

